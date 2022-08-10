Chelsea asked about wonderkid transfer during talks over another deal

Chelsea have reportedly asked Inter Milan about a potential transfer move for highly-rated young midfielder Cesare Casadei this summer.

It seems the 19-year-old talent was targeted by the Blues when the two clubs were negotiating Romelu Lukaku’s loan from Stamford Bridge back to the San Siro, according to Sky Italia.

Casadei looks a big prospect for the future and could surely have an impact at a big club like Chelsea in the long run, so it’s not too surprising to see them show an interest.

Fabrizio Romano has also tweeted about the player, saying below that Nice are another club showing a strong interest in the youngster…

Unsurprisingly, it seems Inter aren’t keen to let this exciting young talent leave too easily, as the Nerazzuri will surely hope he sees his long-term future at the San Siro.

Still, it wouldn’t be easy to turn down an offer from a top Premier League club like Chelsea, who have done better in recent times with regards to promoting young players.

