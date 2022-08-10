Chelsea confident of agreeing deal for Man Utd target, transfer could be resolved in 48 hours

Chelsea are reportedly optimistic that they can agree a transfer deal for Barcelona midfielder and Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, this could be a crucial 48 hours in De Jong’s future after a lengthy summer of speculation.

See the Twitter thread from Jacobs below as he provides an update on De Jong, including the fact that Chelsea could be set to agree a deal for the Netherlands international that’s worth slightly less than the one Man Utd agreed for him with Barca earlier in the summer…

De Jong looks like he could be a useful addition to Thomas Tuchel’s squad, with Jorginho into the final year of his contract and perhaps no longer at his peak.

The Italy international initially joined under Maurizio Sarri, who also worked with him at Napoli, but it might be that Thomas Tuchel would view De Jong as being a better fit for his tactical approach.

It’s a blow for United if they miss out on De Jong, however, as he’s seemingly been Erik ten Hag’s priority target all summer, with the pair working well together at Ajax a few years ago.

