“Lot of excitement” about potential £80million Chelsea signing

Ben Jacobs has provided an update on the Wesley Fofana to Chelsea transfer saga, saying there is “excitement” at Stamford Bridge about getting the deal done.

Fofana has shone at Leicester City, establishing himself as one of the finest young talents in Europe, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he soon earned himself a move to a bigger club.

Leicester have often sold their star names in the past, including the likes of N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell to Chelsea, while Riyad Mahrez moved to Manchester City and Harry Maguire to Manchester United.

Could Fofana be next? Jacobs has tweeted the latest about the deal below, suggesting that Chelsea hope they can get the deal done for £80million or less…

Chelsea also still pushing for Fofana. Third bid not going to be a world record fee. #CFC still hoping for under £80m and to have more meaningful verbal talks. First two bids near-instantly rejected. Boehly keen for more of a back and forth to work out Leicester’s true stance. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 10, 2022

Chelsea lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at the end of last season, so Fofana would be a useful addition to come in alongside Kalidou Koulibaly, who joined earlier in the summer.

The Frenchman supposedly wants the chance to move to Stamford Bridge, so there’s surely a decent chance that Leicester will eventually be forced to accept his departure.