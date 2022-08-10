Manchester United face transfer competition from Premier League rivals for versatile attacker

Manchester United could reportedly face competition from other Premier League clubs for the potential transfer of PSV forward Cody Gakpo.

The Netherlands international is a player admired by Man Utd and one who is well known by Erik ten Hag, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano, but it seems that other English clubs could also be in the race for his signature this summer.

According to the Telegraph, United have an interest in Gakpo due to Ajax winger Antony being too expensive, but other Premier League clubs are also eyeing the player.

It remains to be seen precisely who is preparing a move for Gakpo and how strong their interest is compared to United, but the Telegraph suggest that the 23-year-old, who can play out wide or up front, would be interested in the move to Old Trafford.

All in all, this sounds fairly promising for MUFC, but it seems clear that nothing is done just yet.

United fans will surely be hoping that Ten Hag can strengthen his attack before the end of the summer, with Gakpo looking a necessary upgrade on inconsistent performers like Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.