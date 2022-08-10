Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign RB Leipzig star Ilaix Moriba after it was reported that the Spaniard’s move to Valencia had hit the rocks due to there being ‘better-placed options’ for the Mestalla giants.

That’s according to football journalist Matteo Moretto, who claims that Patrick Vieira’s side are leading the hunt for his signature with their need for a central midfielder growing stronger and stronger.

Reports had previously linked them to the former loanee and England prodigy Conor Gallagher on a second loan deal after the Epsom-born talent had undergone his breakthrough season in the Premier League for the Eagles last campaign.

But with a move for Moriba, the south London-based side could secure a coup by winning the race for the former Blaugrana star.

Moriba, who grew up in the club’s famous La Masia academy from the age of seven, had been tipped for big things in Catalonia as he advanced through the youth setup at the same time as Pedri, who has gone on to become one of the most coveted young midfielders in the world.

However, he was sold to Leipzig in 2021 for a fee of around £15m due to the club’s poor financial state, although he made just two appearances for Domenico Tedesco’s army.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

He was subsequently loaned back to Spain with Valencia in January where he made 18 appearances, impressing the giants.

But despite Gennaro Gattuso’s men ‘dreaming of his return’, they see many better options than signing him for a fee out of their reach, and that has given Palace the upper hand.