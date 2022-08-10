David Moyes admission on player’s condition is unforgivable in the modern game

Of course, there’s a feeling of pressure that fans will never really appreciate when it come to being a professional footballer, but you also have to consider that being paid to play football is the literal dream for millions around the world.

It’s not going to go well all of the time, there will be ups and downs, but the bare minimum you would expect from any serious professional athlete is for them to keep themselves in shape.

A report from HITC has looked at some claims from David Moyes which suggest an unnamed West Ham player turned up overweight and unfit after the summer break, and it’s really unforgivable in the modern era.

These players have access to nutritionists and sports scientists whenever they need, they are wealthy enough to employ personal chefs if they don’t know how to prepare healthy meals, and they have all of the facilities to keep in perfect shape.

It suggests a severe lack of motivation and commitment to the cause, and you can bet the extra running they’re doing now to get back into shape isn’t worth letting it go for a few weeks over the summer.