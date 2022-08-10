Chelsea have reportedly held talks over a potential transfer move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who seems to have decided he doesn’t want to join Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has had a decent career so far, though some would argue he hasn’t looked quite as good at Barca as he did during his time at Ajax under Erik ten Hag.

Still, it seems De Jong is in no hurry to be reunited with his former manager, who is now in charge of Man Utd, with the 25-year-old also being targeted by Chelsea this summer, according to the Telegraph.

The Blues could do well to bring in this quality ball-player in midfield, as he could be the ideal long-term successor to Jorginho, who isn’t getting any younger and who has just a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans would surely relish beating their rivals United to this big-name signing, with the Red Devils likely to struggle to find an alternative who’s really as well suited to Ten Hag’s style of football.

It’s been a difficult summer for United and this would be another major blow, while Chelsea have strengthened pretty well by bringing in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.