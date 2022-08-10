Following the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid eight months ago, according to recent reports, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is prepared to offload Javier Manquillo.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the 28-year-old right-back is a candidate to be sold before the summer transfer window closes at the start of next month.

MORE: 10 more major deals that could go through before the end of the summer, featuring four Chelsea signings & Man Utd buy

Although the defender is not currently linked with any clubs in particular, given the fact he is represented by leading agency ICM Stellar, it probably won’t be hard for the Spaniard to find new employers.

Since joining the Magpies from Atletico Madrid back in 2017, Manquillo, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 103 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to seven goals along the way.