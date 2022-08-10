“End of days for him” – Journalist says Leeds star could leave Elland Road soon

Despite being with the club for five years, midfielder Mateusz Klich is a leading candidate to depart Leeds United before the end of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to journalist Phil Hay, who claims the Poland international’s days in Yorkshire are numbered.

“Klich’s introduction I thought was really notable and really interesting, because there does seem to be this feeling around him that it might well be the end of days for him at Leeds,” Hay recently said.

“It’s not that anybody is expressly saying he’s going to leave, it’s not that he’s saying that either, but it’s all quite equivocal when you ask about what’s coming with him.”

Since joining the Whites from FC Twente back in 2017 in a deal worth just £1.5m, Klich, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 180 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 43 goals along the way.