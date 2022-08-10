Exclusive: Chelsea to decide soon on “intriguing” transfer deal, says Fabrizio Romano

The changing of hands of Chelsea Football Club has bred a chaotic transfer window for the Premier League club as the Blues look to recruit in all areas.

Todd Boehly has been covering multiple roles until now and all though the American is doing a commendable job, this transfer window has been a messy one for the London club.

The Blue’s search for a defender has seen them miss out on Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich, whilst also seeing a deal for Jules Kounde hijacked by Barcelona. This has now left them chasing Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana, which Boehly will have to pay over the odds for.

Chelsea also saw their biggest signing from last summer, Romelu Lukaku, depart for Inter Milan on loan and the London club have also been searching for ways to replace the Belgian over the last few weeks and that has led them to Barcelona’s Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

Fabrizio Romano reported Chelsea’s interest in Aubameyang a week ago and writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, the transfer guru has given an update on the Blues’ hunt for the forward.

Romano has stated: “Aubameyang is happy at Barca and he may have a chance to stay, Chelsea are interested since one week and will soon decide whether to make a proposal. I believe that the relationship with Thomas Tuchel from their time at Borussia Dortmund is a key factor, so if Auba were to go to Chelsea it would be a very intriguing deal.”

Should Chelsea submit a bid, it would be interesting to see what the forward decides as his starting spot at Barcelona has now been filled by Robert Lewandowski and as Romano says, his relationship with Tuchel could be a big factor in that said decision.