Fabrizio Romano explains Leeds United's stance on Juan Mata

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Widespread reports have recently linked free-agent Juan Mata with a surprise move to Leeds United.

However, according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Whites are not currently close to signing the former Spain international.

After failing to extend his contract with Manchester United, Mata, 34, became a free agent at the end of last season.

Although the attacking midfielder is approaching his 35th birthday, it is fair to say that he feels he still has something to offer some of the world’s biggest clubs.

Where the 34-year-old will play next remains unknown, however, with the midfielder not yet deciding his next destination, if Jesse Marsch is interested, the Whites will need to act quickly in order to get to the front of the queue.

The only real issue the Yorkshire-based club may face could be convincing the Spaniard to move to Elland Road and risk upsetting Manchester United fans given both clubs’ fierce rivalry.

