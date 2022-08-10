Leeds in pole position to sign Gareth Bale’s teammate in bargain deal

Leeds United are interested in signing midfielder Jose Cifuentes from MLS side Los Angeles FC.

This is according to Ecuadorian website El Futbolero, which reports that their countryman would cost the Premier League club a bargain £6m should they move for him this summer.

Jesse Marsch has already brought in eight new players during the current window and the fee of £6m to land Cifuentes is cheap compared to some other deals.

The Yorkshire side could do with another man in midfield and this deal seems like a low-risk, high-reward type of move.

Cifuentes has impressed since joining the newly-formed MLS outfit in January 2020. In his two and a half years at the club, the 23-year-old has racked up 81 appearances, whilst contributing 26 goals from the middle of the park.

The Ecuadorian is a box-to-box type midfielder and already has eight Caps for the Ecuador international team. It is his form this season, however, that has caught the eye of his suitors.

Six goals and seven assists in 26 outings has helped LAFC sit first in the Western Conference and with the likes of Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini joining the MLS side, they hope to go all the way this year.

Whether Leeds make an official bid remains unknown but this deal has the potential to be a bargain for Jesse Marsch.