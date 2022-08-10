Every team is relegated for a reason, so you never want to have too many players in your squad who have fallen into the habit of losing games most weeks.

There is a flip side to this where there will be talented players who are simply too good for the Championship, and it looks like Leeds United are closing in on moves for two of Watford’s best players from last season.

It’s been reported that a deal is close for their undisputed star Ismaila Sarr, a player who’s good enough to improve most top-flight sides, but it also sounds like Joao Pedro is also closing in on a switch to Elland Road.

The deal for Sarr is said to be a permanent one worth around £25m, while Pedro would be joining on loan with the potential to stay for longer if it works out well.

While Sarr is a proven quantity in the top flight, Pedro’s best form has come in the Championship for Watford but the 20-year-old Brazillian clearly has talent that could allow him to flourish in the right system if he grows in confidence.

Leeds need reinforcements after losing some talented players in the summer and the pair should be exciting to watch if they do come in, so this is some good news for the fans if this does reach completion.