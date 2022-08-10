Liverpool prepared to hijack Barcelona’s move for Man City star

Bernardo Silva is a name on Barcelona’s wishlist for a long time and the La Liga giants are set to make a move for the Manchester City star in the next few weeks.

It was reported yesterday that the Catalan club had reached an agreement with the Premier League side for the sale of the midfielder but the Manchester club have dismissed those claims, stating that they have not accepted a bid from Barcelona to sell the Portugal international as they battle to keep hold of the 28-year-old, reports the Daily Mail.

Silva is a crucial player for Man City and they will not want to lose the star but Barcelona also sees the Portuguese man as the final piece in the super team they are trying to build for this season, should Frenkie de Jong leave the club in the coming weeks.

However, two surprise clubs have emerged as contenders to hijack the La Liga club’s plans, should the Spanish side make a move for the Man City star.

According to Fichajes, these clubs are said to be Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, who are prepared to rival Barcelona in their pursuit of the Portugal international.

Jurgen Klopp has somewhat of a mini-crisis in his midfield following several injuries in the area over the last few weeks, with the latest being the biggest blow, losing Thiago during last Saturday’s match with Fulham.

A move for Silva is unlikely from the Reds as they’ll look to recruit someone younger and it would be hard to see Man City selling to a direct rival, but stranger things have happened and this would be a transfer that would send shockwaves up and down the Premier league.