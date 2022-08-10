“We’ll see” – Fabrizio Romano comments on Liverpool transfer link with midfielder – exclusive

Liverpool have been linked with Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella recently, but Fabrizio Romano has given his exclusive insight into what he thinks would be a complicated deal.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano played down any prospect of Liverpool moving for Barella any time soon, with the Italy international recently signing a new contract with Inter and being fully focused on his current club.

The Reds could do with making a new signing in midfield, but it looks like Barella is not currently a realistic option, if Romano’s comments are anything to go by.

More likely is that Barella will be at the San Siro for the long haul, and is seen as a captain of the future by the Nerazzuri.

“There’s been talk of long-term interest from Liverpool in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, but unfortunately it doesn’t go much further than that, Reds fans,” Romano said.

“So far, there are no proposals or negotiations between Liverpool and Inter Milan. Barella extended his contract with Inter a few months ago and the club sees him as the captain of the future.

“I think it’s a more than difficult deal for this summer so we’ll see what happens in the future; for now Barella is only focused on Inter Milan.”

Liverpool never really replaced Georginio Wijnaldum since his departure last summer, and fans will be concerned by the current injury crisis in the middle of the park.

There’s surely room for someone else to give LFC something a bit different in that department, and Barella could have been ideal, though it seems they’ll do well to consider other options.