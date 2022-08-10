Man United face challenge to sign Rabiot as midfielder reluctant to join Red Devils

Manchester United’s summer transfer window appears to be going from bad to worse.

Not only are the Red Devils set to miss out on Barcelona midfielder and Erik ten Hag’s top target Frenkie De Jong (Mail+), but even signing alternatives is proving difficult.

That’s according to a recent written report from la Gazzetta dello Sport (via Juventus News 24), who claim Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who had been identified as a potential target, is ‘reluctant’ to join the Red Devils.

It has been noted that the 27-year-old France international, who has 12 months left on his deal in Turin, has ambitions to play in this season’s Champions League and that is not something ten Hag can offer him.

Forced to play in Europe’s second tier this term, United’s failure to qualify for the prestigious Champions League last season looks to be having huge implications.

Failure to sign either, or both, Rabiot and De Jong, would leave ten Hag desperately short of midfield additions and with less than three weeks left in the transfer window, if the Dutchman had hair, he’d be pulling it out.