Man United set to give up on De Jong as midfielder edges closer to Chelsea

Manchester United are beginning to lose hope that they will ever sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

That’s according to a recent report from Mail+, who claims the Red Devils are all but out of the running to land the highly-rated Netherlands international.

It is no secret that new manager Erik ten Hag has been desperate to be reunited with De Jong, however, despite weeks of back and forth negotiations, a deal to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford is as far away now as it has ever been.

In fact, although the midfielder’s future at the Nou Camp remains uncertain, the club in the best position to bring him to England’s top flight is Todd Boehly’s Chelsea.

The Blues, led by German boss Thomas Tuchel, are understandably a more attractive option – especially when it comes to any sporting aspirations that players may have.

Chelsea are playing in this season’s Champions League but rivals United are resigned to competing in the Europa League – Europe’s second tier. Not only that but the Red Devils’ plight extends far beyond the competitions they’re playing in.

Coming under fire from fans, as well as pundits, the 20-time league winners are in turmoil – both on and off the field of play.

Therefore, all things considered, rumoured to be reluctant to make the switch, it is understandable why De Jong has been hesitant to move to Old Trafford and could end up agreeing to join Chelsea.