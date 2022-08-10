Manchester United have been told that they must wait until the culmination of PSV’s European double-legged tie against Rangers before they find out their chances of signing talented forward Cody Gakpo – leaving their summer transfer window fate in the hands of the Glaswegian giants.

United have been in the market for a striker throughout the summer, with their latest failed attempt being that of Benjamin Sesko, who looks set to be the latest player on the Red Bull conveyor belt with a move from Salzburg to Leipzig.

With Marcus Rashford failing to fire on all fronts once again, Cristiano Ronaldo’s game time looking uncertain and Mason Greenwood’s footballing future yet to be known, United must push hard in their efforts to sign a new talisman.

Their search brought them to Holland prodigy Gakpo, who has lit up the Eredivisie since he joined PSV’s first team back in 2018.

But according to The Daily Record, the Dutchman has been told that he will not be allowed to leave under any circumstances until PSV’s Champions League fate is known after their tie with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men.

PSV advanced to the playoff round in dramatic circumstances against Van Bronckhorst’s men with an extra-time win over French outfit Monaco on Tuesday evening, whilst Rangers completed a thrilling comeback over Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday night.

The winner will reportedly earn £40m in prize money, TV rights and the like if they qualify for the group stages, meaning Gakpo’s availability is paramount to their success.

And it could develop yet another blow to United’s season if they are made to rush for one of their targets.