Manchester United source claims players are increasingly “fed up” with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United players are reportedly growing “fed up” with Cristiano Ronaldo amid his summer transfer saga that continues to drag on and attract unwanted headlines.

Ronaldo missed much of Man Utd’s pre-season preparations, in what seems like a far from ideal start for new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag as he takes on what was already a difficult challenge to rebuild this squad.

The Ronaldo saga has added another layer of problems on top of that, and it seems it’s starting to affect the club’s other players.

A United source is quoted by the Sun as saying some players have been supportive up to a point, but are starting to feel fed up with the Portugal international, and would prefer if he left.

“It is really starting to annoy a lot of players now,” the source said.

“He does have his allies in the camp but a lot are fed up with how he is going about things.”

“They’re expecting that step to understand if Man United will want to get serious” – who is Fabrizio Romano taking about? Click here to find out.

In truth, that would probably be a better outcome for United than keeping an unhappy player, even if he has been one of the best in the world for the last decade or more.

The 37-year-old is now at the stage where he probably can’t have a team built around him, and it remains to be seen if he’s really the ideal fit for Ten Hag’s style of football anyway.