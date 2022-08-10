Manchester United closer to major transfer after developments in last few hours

Manchester United reportedly look to have made progress on agreeing a transfer for Adrien Rabiot in the last few hours.

The France international looks set to be allowed to leave Juventus for Man Utd, and it seems discussions between the player and Erik ten Hag have pushed things closer to completion today, according to Italian sources Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport, as translated and cited by Sport Witness.

Rabiot has had a fine career, winning major honours with both Juventus and former club Paris Saint-Germain, though it’s fair to say he’s also a fairly limited player that might not excite too many Red Devils fans.

“Certainly the player is attracted to the Premier League and has the same agency as Erik ten Hag” – Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive on this Man United target

It’s clear that this season is going to be a huge challenge for new United manager Ten Hag, and it’s surely going to take more than Rabiot to help turn things around for the club’s midfield.

In fairness, Rabiot probably is an upgrade on Fred and Scott McTominay, but fans will feel that a bit more ambition could have seen them go for one of the best in the world in that position.

Rabiot certainly doesn’t fit that category, but it seems this deal is now edging closer to completion, whether fans like it or not.