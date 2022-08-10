Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United’s winger transfer pursuit

Manchester United have been linked with Cody Gakpo, and Fabrizio Romano has provided exclusive insight into the transfer rumours for his CaughtOffside column on Substack.

The Red Devils have an interest in Gakpo, who is a player Erik ten Hag knows well and shares an agency with, but it seems the club’s interest may not be as advanced as other reports have suggested.

Romano says no official offers have come in for the Netherlands international yet, but he did add that the player is attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League at some point.

Man Utd could do with strengthening in attack after a slow start made by Jadon Sancho last season, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have also struggled for form.

Romano believes Gakpo could be an alternative to Ajax winger Antony, but also stressed that he sees him as a slightly different style of player.

“Cody Gakpo is a player on the Manchester United list, but PSV Eindhoven have not yet received an official offer. They’re expecting that step to understand if Man United will want to get serious for Gakpo,” Romano explained.

“Certainly the player is attracted to the Premier League and has the same agency as Erik ten Hag. The United manager knows him from his time in the Eredivisie and has been an admirer of the player for a long time.

“He can be defined similar to Antony as a role but he plays the game in a very different way, with a more European style and less South American.”