Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is reportedly the latest winger to be linked as a transfer target for Arsenal.

The 20-year-old has long been rated as one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League, and it seems he could soon earn himself a big move.

According to reports, Palace now increasingly fear that they could lose Olise to Arsenal before the end of the transfer window.

That would be a big blow for Eagles manager Patrick Vieira as he looks to be building a promising team at Selhurst Park.

This is also far from ideal when there is already doubt over Wilfried Zaha’s future at Palace.

The Ivory Coast international is in the final year of his contract and has been strongly linked with Chelsea.