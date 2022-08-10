Newcastle look to sign striker who’s excelled in UCL qualifying rounds

Some clubs just embrace the fact that they produce players and sell them on for a huge profit, and Benfica might be one of the best in the world at doing that.

Their production line of talent is seemingly never-ending as new stars emerge every season, and one of their emerging talents Goncalo Ramos has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

He broke through last season with a few goals for the first team without being the true starter, and that status would also carry over to the Premier League as it’s thought he would be used as a rotation option to begin with.

He’s started this year on fire with three goals already in the UCL qualifying rounds for Benfica, while Ramos also scored a well-taken goal in a pre-season friendly against the Magpies so it’s likely that he caught the attention of Eddie Howe in that moment.

It’s thought that a fee of around £25m would be needed so it’s a significant outlay but also an affordable one for Newcastle, and this is the type of signing that could help them grow into a sustainable model.

Everyone expected the Man City approach of throwing money at mercenaries until UCL football was achieved, but if there’s one thing to like about this Newcastle approach, it’s going for up-and-coming talents with a point to prove rather than those on their way down looking for a payday.