Miguel Almiron became Newcastle’s record transfer signing back in 2020 after the Magpies opted to sign him from Atlanta United in the MLS, sparking shockwaves around the city.

The £21.6m spent on his signature broke their previous transfer record of £18m, which dated back to Albert Luque’s signing in 2006 – ending a 13-year hiatus of the club showing a willingness to spend money.

The signing of the Paraguayan has been generally successful, with the former Lanus star recording 14 goals and five assists in 124 games and proving to be a nuisance in a midfield that was heavily threatened by relegation.

But with Newcastle’s newfound riches allowing bigger stars such as Bruno Guimaraes to join the club, many more are set to follow suit in the coming years.

And journalist Aaron Stokes has claimed that the 45-time Paraguay international could become a victim of his club’s success if he doesn’t show the same consistency he has displayed in pre-season – otherwise, manager Eddie Howe may opt for a replacement instead.

“I really like Miggy [Almiron], he is a completely honest player, but he flatters to deceive so much,” Stokes said on the Everything is Black and White podcast.

“Going into the season, he’s had such an amazing summer, six or seven goals in pre-season, he’s looked in the form of his life.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

“He’s got to now show that he can do that in the Premier League on a consistent basis, or he will just fall by the wayside and he’ll be replaced.”

Newcastle have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby throughout the summer, and Almiron will be wary of competitors joining the club as he aims to etch his name in Newcastle folklore.