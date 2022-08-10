Done deal: Newcastle strike agreement to sign 19-year-old player

Newcastle United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign 19-year-old goalkeeper Jude Smith.

A deal is all but done, according to a report from the Daily Record, in what could end up being a smart piece of business by the Magpies in the long term.

Smith has caught the eye at East Fife, having previously come through the ranks at Celtic.

Newcastle now look to have decided to snap up the teenager after he also impressed them during a period on trial.

NUFC fans will hope the club can continue to spend big in the transfer market after their takeover last year.