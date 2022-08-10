It’s becoming clear that sorting out Manchester United is going to require a consistent effort over a few years from the same man in charge, but is Erik ten Hag the right man and will he actually get the chance to prove himself?

He needs to be backed properly in the transfer market to overhaul this squad and to enable him to set up his team how he wants, and it was clear that Frenkie de Jong was the main target.

The saga has rumbled on all summer, it sounds like Man United are willing to pay what Barca want and the Catalans want him to leave, but he’s not sold on United as a destination due to their current situation.

It now appears that the Dutch midfielder is going to leave the Nou Camp, but it’s Chelsea who are going to win the race to sign him:

? JUST IN: Chelsea and Barcelona are in the final stretch of reaching an agreement for Frenkie De Jong. @gerardromero #Transfers ??? — Reshad Rahman ? (@ReshadRahman_) August 10, 2022

You always got the impression that United’s approach in the transfer market is not a well-planned effort. They had put most of their eggs in the de Jong basket, and if this does happen then it’s going to result in more panic signings that set them back even further…