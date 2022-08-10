Former Manchester United star Juan Mata could be set for a move to Leeds United as the Spaniard wants to keep playing at a high level.

The 34-year-old has rejected several approaches from Major League Soccer teams to join them this summer, as well as other offers from countries with a lower reputation in the football world, as the midfielder believes he can still play at the highest level.

According to Marca, Mata has rejected these important offers as he wants to continue playing in Europe and is waiting for clubs to offer him the right deal.

It was previously reported by AS, that Leeds could be willing to strike a deal but a move hasn’t materialized as of yet.

Leeds’ sporting director, Victor Orta, is said to have contacted Mata’s father about a possible free transfer last month and as of now, the Premier League side are said to be the only club with a concrete offer for the 34-year-old.

Mata’s future will be decided over the next few weeks as clubs are likely to join the race and challenge Leeds for his signature.

If not, the midfielder could be set for a move to Elland Road, something that won’t go down well with Man United fans.