Photo: Chelsea complete the signing of “one of the most exciting strikers” in youth football

Chelsea FC
Posted by

We’ve seen multiple examples of wonderkids who light it up at youth level but can’t quite make it work in the first team, but there’s always going to be excitement when a young star joins your club.

Shumaira Mheuka is still only 15 but he’s seen as one of the brightest talents in world football, and it’s now been confirmed that he’s switched from Brighton to Chelsea:

He’s already starring for England at youth level and although it might be a few years until he’s in contention to play for the first-team, he’s an exciting name to keep an eye on.

More Stories Shumaira Mheuka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.