We’ve seen multiple examples of wonderkids who light it up at youth level but can’t quite make it work in the first team, but there’s always going to be excitement when a young star joins your club.

Shumaira Mheuka is still only 15 but he’s seen as one of the brightest talents in world football, and it’s now been confirmed that he’s switched from Brighton to Chelsea:

As @TheSecretScout_ first reported last month, England youth international forward Shumaira Mheuka has completed his move from Brighton to Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/71nzD3A6Jk — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) August 10, 2022

He’s already starring for England at youth level and although it might be a few years until he’s in contention to play for the first-team, he’s an exciting name to keep an eye on.