The Premier League are set to introduce water breaks for all domestic matches this weekend due to England experiencing very hot temperatures.

The MET Office recently issued a four-day weather warning throughout parts of England and Wales for ‘extreme heat’ (BBC News).

As temperatures continue to sore, although the Premier League’s next set of fixtures are expected to go ahead as planned, the Premier League will allow players to take breaks throughout their games to take on board some much-needed water.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claim all fixtures in England’s top flight this weekend will be included in the plans.

EXCL: Premier League to introduce water breaks at all matches this weekend with England in the grip of a heatwave: https://t.co/L78srX8gPH — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) August 10, 2022

MORE: No Fernandes and solution to CDM problem: How Man United could lineup with two new signings

When it comes to which game is the pick of the bunch, Chelsea are set to host London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

According to some of the BBC’s current weather forecasts, the area of Fulham in London, which is where Stamford Bridge is located, is expected to reach highs of 33 degrees Celcius.

Given the sky-high temperatures, the Premier League must be applauded for their quick and decisive decision to look after the players’ health.

If you’re a fan and you are planning to attend a stadium this weekend, please remember to use sun cream, wear appropriate clothing and keep fully hydrated.