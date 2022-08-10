Robinson thinks Leeds striker could fall down in pecking order at Elland Road

Former Leeds player now pundit Paul Robinson believes Rodrigo could be dropped in pecking order if he doesn’t step up this season for the Yorkshire club.

The Spanish striker has failed to live up to expectations since his £27m move from Valencia.

The 31-year-old has been deployed in more defensive role during Bielsa tenure and has bagged only 14 goals in 63 appearances for Leeds United.

“This is a big season for Rodrigo because it’s about time he stepped up to the plate,” – Paul Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“He’s been below par since he joined the club, he hasn’t lived up to expectations.

“Yes, he’s played out of position, he’s been in and out of the side, he’s played left, he’s played right, he’s played down the middle.

“He’s now playing behind Patrick Bamford centrally in a position I suspect he favours but it’s a big season for him, he has to produce.

Robinson thinks new additions to the squad could mean that Rodrigo could lose his place in the starting line-up if he doesn’t show up this season.

“If you look at the new signings who’ve come in, yes, they’ve lost two very good players but their signings can play in a number of positions.

“Rodrigo is probably looking around as he wasn’t a guaranteed starter last season and he’s even less of a guaranteed starter this season.

“If he wants to play regularly, it’s time for him to step up.” – finished Robinson.