“They tell me he’s a real talent” – Exclusive lowdown on imminent Man City signing who could replace Zinchenko

Manchester City look to be closing in on the transfer of Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez.

The 21-year-old has impressed in his time playing in Belgium, and Fabrizio Romano has given exclusive insight into the imminent City signing in his CaughtOffside column this morning.

Gomez has been described as “a real talent” and it looks like he could go straight into Pep Guardiola’s first-team as a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who recently made the move to Arsenal.

It seems this is not yet 100% decided, but it seems City are considering bringing in Gomez to play straight away, rather than sending him out on loan to Girona, as had been their original plan.

Romano’s analysis will surely be exciting for City fans, with the club certainly looking like they needed to find a replacement for the underrated Zinchenko.

“Manchester City had wanted Sergio Gomez for weeks already, now the club is closing on deal with Anderlecht for fee in excess of €10m and the player has already accepted,” Romano said.

“He’s not the biggest name, but they tell me he’s a real talent – the initial idea was to loan him out to Girona but now he could have the chance to stay at Man City as Zinchenko’s replacement.

“Guardiola and the City board will soon make a final decision.”

It’s been a successful summer for the reigning Premier League champions, who have also brought in big names like Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips.