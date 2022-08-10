Suggestions Man United could reignite interest in 22-year-old defender

Although they have not made a concrete offer or approach, according to recent reports, Manchester United may end up turning their attention back to Norwich City full-back Max Aarons.

That’s according to a recent transfer roundup report from Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, who has suggested the 22-year-old right-back could become a late target for Erik ten Hag.

Writing on the ‘Transfer Centre’ section of Sky Sports‘ website, Reddy said: “Norwich’s Max Aarons could become a possible solution as Manchester United look into options at right-back.

“He has been a historical target for them – and has been assessed by two other top six clubs previously – but it remains to be seen how their interest develops.”

As things currently stand, the Red Devils are hard at work trying to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, and although some reports have hinted the France international may end up snubbing a move to Old Trafford due to the team’s failure to qualify for this season’s Champions League, negotiations appear to be moving in a positive direction.

According to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, talks have ‘accelerated over the weekend’, prompting excitement that the Red Devils could be close to completing their fourth senior summer signing.

“He (Rabiot) has been one of the options on Manchester United’s list for weeks. Contacts were then accelerated over the weekend,” Romano said in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

However, going back to Aarons, although the current focus appears to be elsewhere, the highly-rated Championship defender has been a strong candidate to depart the Canaries for several seasons.

Speaking just over 12 months ago about what the future could have in store for Aarons, Norwich City’s majority shareholder Deliah Smith, who spoke at the FT Business of Football summit (quoted by Pink Un), said: “Luckily, because of this wonderful team behind the scenes, we have some really lovely players.

“They’ve got a nice temperament and Max Aarons is one of the best. He is going to be one of the top footballers and it won’t be at Norwich.

“He knows that, we know that. But we didn’t have any problem with Max or his parents on this particular occasion and this particular deal. Obviously, we will lose him, but that is part of our plan.”

Currently valued at just below £20m (Transfermarkt), London-born Aarons, who has two years left on his deal at Carrow Road, could prove to be a cost-effective backup for the likes of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Both of whom have failed to make United’s right-back position their own.