Thomas Tuchel does not trust £58m Chelsea signing

Thomas Tuchel is prepared to rip apart his forward line and start again as Chelsea look to solve the chaotic area in the German’s squad this summer.

Last season, the Premier League club had several players regarded as high quality in the area but Kai Havertz was the only one that Tuchel seemed to trust and all of them lacked consistency throughout the season.

The Blues’ biggest signing last summer, Romelu Lukaku, failed to have the desired impact and has now been loaned back to Inter Milan in what has proved to be a disastrous deal for Chelsea and Tuchel.

Aside from the Belgian, Timo Werner also failed to replicate his impressive numbers from his RB Leipzig days and Tuchel was willing to let his fellow countryman go as a result. The Germany striker is returning to RB Leipzig in a deal worth around £25m, a mere two years after leaving the Bundesliga club for £47.5m, states the Guardian.

There are also doubts over Callum Hudson-Odoi’s future – the winger has asked to leave on loan following his omission against Everton – while Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are both unsettled at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Guardian, Tuchel is now prepared to rip up his forward line and start again. The German will happily listen to offers for Ziyech, who has been targeted by Milan, and does not trust Pulisic, whose contract expires in 2024 following his £58m signing back in 2019, as reported by the BBC.

Ziyech, Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi managed 11 league goals between them last season and the two players the club have at the moment in Havertz and Raheem Sterling are not notorious for scoring vast amounts of goals a season compared to the likes of the league’s big hitters in Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane, who do it year after year.

Where Tuchel will go with his forward line is not quite known but since it’s Chelsea, it is bound to be an exciting direction.