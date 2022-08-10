Tottenham have no interest in signing Barcelona star, states Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham Hotspur have no interest in signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay as the Dutch star looks set to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona have been on a spending spree this summer and have recruited Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, which adds to an already stacked forward line which also includes the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati.

Aside from being overloaded in this area, it is well known by now that the Catalan club has financial issues and therefore needs to sell players in order to register their new stars under La Liga’s financial regulations.

One of their most sellable assets is midfielder Frenkie de Jong but the other is his fellow countryman, Memphis Depay.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are now pushing to secure a deal for Depay and want to get a deal for the Barcelona forward completed quickly. The Serie A giants are leading the race and are discussing a two-year deal with Memphis’ representatives.

The transfer journalist also states that Tottenham – a club well linked to Depay – are not interested in the 28-year-old.

Spurs have plenty of options up top for the current season after signing Richarlison from Everton this summer and it would make more sense to spend their money strengthening other areas of Antonio Conte’s squad.