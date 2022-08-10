Tottenham Hotspur striker tipped to sign new contract

There is no denying it – Tottenham Hotspur are a team very much on the up.

Managed by no-nonsense Italian manager Antonio Conte, Daniel Levy’s Lilywhites are currently in the process of undergoing a major, but also hugely positive, transformation.

Perhaps used to being ‘nearly men’, Spurs are beginning to realise their potential and are quickly becoming dark horses to cause an upset in this season’s Premier League.

Although it may still be asking a little too much for Conte’s side to beat the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool to England’s prestigious league title, it certainly wouldn’t be a shock to see them pile the pressure on.

Of course, it isn’t just league silverware up for grabs this campaign, there is also the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup available, and Conte will certainly have his eye on all four.

However, aside from success in the form of trophies, Spurs fans may be set for some other good news after one of their best players has been tipped to pen a new deal.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who expect star striker and club legend Harry Kane to commit to a new contract. The outlet has also credited sporting director Fabio Paratici with having a ‘phenomenal’ impact on the club.

Kane, 29, shocked the footballing world last summer after he appeared on Sky Sports’ ‘The Overlap’ and hinted he wanted to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manchester City were rumoured to be interested in signing the England international, but with Erling Haaland since joining from Borussia Dortmund, it is now virtually impossible to imagine the Citizens going back in for Spurs’ number 10.