Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Chelsea to decide on forward transfer, Man United winger interest + more

Good morning and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – a round-up of exclusive transfer stories, featuring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cody Gakpo, Jarrod Bowen, and more!

Arsenal

Meetings between Hector Bellerin‘s agent and Arsenal have taken place. The Spaniard could terminate his contract at the Emirates Stadium as he’s eager to return to Real Betis. He was there on loan last season and they’re his priority now.

Pablo Mari could now move to Monza rather than Hellas Verona. The Gunners are now waiting for the player’s final decision, with Monza progressing in talks despite interest from Hellas Verona as well.

Barcelona

Barcelona are waiting to register their signings before also completing a move for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. A deal has been in place for a week, with the player due to join on a two-year deal with the option of a third year.

Nico Gonzalez is set to move to Valencia on a season-long loan, with no purchase option. He’ll sign a new contract with Barca before leaving, and documents have also been signed for his loan move to go through.

Chelsea

It’s official – Timo Werner has returned to RB Leipzig. The fee is only €20m and he’s signed a five-year deal. It didn’t work out for him at Chelsea, but remember he was very impressive in his first spell at Leipzig, with Liverpool very keen on him at that time. He could be one to watch this season.

Chelsea have had two offers turned down for Inter Milan wonderkid Cesare Casadei. Inter want more than €8-9m for the 19-year-old midfielder.

Marcos Alonso will be Barcelona’s next signing once the Catalan giants get the final green light from La Liga to register their other new arrivals this summer.

Everton

Official – Amadou Onana has been confirmed as a new Everton player, joining from Lille for €36m fee plus add-ons and 20% sell on clause. He’s signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park. This looks a hugely promising signing to restore some positivity in Frank Lampard’s squad after a difficult summer and an opening day defeat at home to Chelsea.