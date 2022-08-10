It’s been a busy summer as big names such as Robert Lewandowski, Gabriel Jesus, Darwin Nunez, Raheem Sterling and Christian Eriksen have been on the move, but it looks like the transfer window is far from over.

So who could the final movers be in the next few weeks? Read on for ten sagas to watch out for, including more incomings at Chelsea and Manchester United…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

A big name on Chelsea’s radar is former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who could seemingly be set for a quick move back to the Premier League. Despite only joining Barcelona back in January, there’s now added competition from the likes of Lewandowski and Raphinha up front, so he could get more playing time if he replaces Romelu Lukaku as the main focal point of Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Frenkie de Jong

In a possible double raid on Barcelona, Chelsea are eyeing up Frenkie de Jong alongside Aubameyang, according to the Independent. The Dutchman no longer looks like being the automatic first choice at the Nou Camp, but he could be a useful long-term replacement for Jorginho at Stamford Bridge, with the Italy international now just a year away from being a free agent.

Wesley Fofana

Also mentioned in the Independent report alongside Aubameyang and De Jong is another big target for Chelsea – Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. The talented 21-year-old could be ideal to help the west London giants replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who both left on free transfers earlier this summer. Kalidou Koulibaly has come in, but one more defensive signing looks like a must for CFC.