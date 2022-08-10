10 more major deals that could go through before the end of the summer, featuring four Chelsea signings & Man Utd buy

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

It’s been a busy summer as big names such as Robert Lewandowski, Gabriel Jesus, Darwin Nunez, Raheem Sterling and Christian Eriksen have been on the move, but it looks like the transfer window is far from over.

So who could the final movers be in the next few weeks? Read on for ten sagas to watch out for, including more incomings at Chelsea and Manchester United…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

A big name on Chelsea’s radar is former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who could seemingly be set for a quick move back to the Premier League. Despite only joining Barcelona back in January, there’s now added competition from the likes of Lewandowski and Raphinha up front, so he could get more playing time if he replaces Romelu Lukaku as the main focal point of Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Could we see these two at Chelsea?

Frenkie de Jong

In a possible double raid on Barcelona, Chelsea are eyeing up Frenkie de Jong alongside Aubameyang, according to the Independent. The Dutchman no longer looks like being the automatic first choice at the Nou Camp, but he could be a useful long-term replacement for Jorginho at Stamford Bridge, with the Italy international now just a year away from being a free agent.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano explains Leeds United’s stance on Juan Mata
Tottenham Hotspur striker tipped to sign new contract
Rival emerges for Chelsea in the race for talented Italian midfielder

Wesley Fofana

Also mentioned in the Independent report alongside Aubameyang and De Jong is another big target for Chelsea – Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. The talented 21-year-old could be ideal to help the west London giants replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who both left on free transfers earlier this summer. Kalidou Koulibaly has come in, but one more defensive signing looks like a must for CFC.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Prev Page
More Stories Adrien Rabiot Bernardo Silva Callum Hudson-Odoi Cody Gakpo Frenkie de Jong Lucas Paqueta Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Wesley Fofana Wilfried Zaha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.