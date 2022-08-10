Video: Liverpool loanee scores stunner in EFL Cup clash

Bolton Wanderers were 5-1 winners over Salford City last night in the EFL Cup first round with a Liverpool loanee, Conor Bradley, appearing on the scoresheet. 

Bradley joined Bolton this summer from the Reds and will spend the season on loan with the League One club. The 19-year-old was given his debut by Jurgen Klopp last season but the club felt it would be best to allow the right-back to experience regular first-team football throughout the current campaign.

Bradley certainly experienced the thrill of scoring a stunner in last night’s clash, hitting a long-range strike past the Salford keeper to make it 4-1 to his current club.

