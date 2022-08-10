(Video) Man City interested in Portugal international after missing out on Cucurella

Manchester City missed out on signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion after rivals Chelsea swooped in and sealed a deal, and consequently, according to recent reports, the Citizens are now targeting full-back alternatives.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports News, who claims Pep Guardiola is keen on signing Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro.

Having featured in 189 matches since joining from FC Lorient back in 2026, it is obvious that Guerreiro, 28, has been an important figure for the Black and Yellows.

However, with just 12 months left on his deal and Manchester City circling, the Portugal international’s time in Germany could be coming to an end.

BREAKING: Manchester City are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro ? pic.twitter.com/1qnFKc1tir — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 10, 2022

The full-back is currently valued at £22.5m (Transfermarkt) but it would be typical of Dortmund to secure a much higher fee.