(Video) Man City interested in Portugal international after missing out on Cucurella

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City missed out on signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion after rivals Chelsea swooped in and sealed a deal, and consequently, according to recent reports, the Citizens are now targeting full-back alternatives.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports News, who claims Pep Guardiola is keen on signing Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro.

Having featured in 189 matches since joining from FC Lorient back in 2026, it is obvious that Guerreiro, 28, has been an important figure for the Black and Yellows.

MORE: 10 more major deals that could go through before the end of the summer, featuring four Chelsea signings & Man Utd buy

More Stories / Latest News
Eddie Howe has decided to sell 28-year-old after snubbing him in first game
Barcelona could be forced to let two summer signings leave for free before the weekend
“End of days for him” – Journalist says Leeds star could leave Elland Road soon

However, with just 12 months left on his deal and Manchester City circling, the Portugal international’s time in Germany could be coming to an end.

The full-back is currently valued at £22.5m (Transfermarkt) but it would be typical of Dortmund to secure a much higher fee.

More Stories Raphael Guerreiro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.