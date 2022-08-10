(Video) Man United and Chelsea target verbally abused by Barcelona fans

A small section of Barcelona fans have been filmed hurling verbal abuse at midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Spanish media outlet Sport have the footage (relayed via MEN), which is circulating on social media, which shows the Netherlands international arriving at his club’s facilities and being met with a wave of jeers.

MORE: No Fernandes and solution to CDM problem: How Man United could lineup with two new signings

The fans’ anguish comes from widespread reports that Barcelona wants the midfielder, who is linked with both Man United and Chelsea (Mail+), to lower his sky-high salary.