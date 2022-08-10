West Ham could have a new defender signed by the end of this week

West Ham could sign a new defender this week amid links to Manchester United’s Eric Bailly and Paris Saint-Germain’s Thilo Kehrer.

The Hammers are currently short at the back after new signing, Nayef Aguerd, suffered an ankle injury during pre-season and the Irons have also agreed a £15m deal with Fulham to allow Issa Diop to join the Cottagers this summer, reports the BBC.

The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Tuesday before making the switch across London and it leaves West Ham looking for a new defender of their own.

According to talkSPORT, a new centre-back could be brought in by the club’s next match against Nottingham Forest, with Bailly and Kehrer on the Hammers’ shortlist.

What has been said about West Ham’s search for a new defender?

Speaking about West Ham’s centre-back situation, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook said: “West Ham really want to bring a centre-back in, maybe even before their next Premier League game this weekend,

“Issa Diop is close to leaving for Fulham, we are expecting confirmation very shortly, a fee of around £15m plus add-ons.

“It leaves them short at the back, especially as Aguerd is out injured.

“There are a couple of names in the frame, one of them is Kehrer.

“And they are among a cluster of clubs monitoring Eric Bailly. He was in the stands as United lost to Brighton.

“He is wanted by Sevilla and Jose Mourinho at Roma has expressed an interest.”

Both players could be signed for a relatively low fee as Bailly is not in Man United’s plans whilst Kehrer has just one year left on his current PSG contract.

The Ligue 1 star is likely the better option of the two as the German is three years younger than Bailly and can play at full-back as well as being a central defedner