West Ham make decision to sell star for £30m this summer

West Ham United are now willing to sell Said Benrahma before the end of the current transfer window after strengthening their attack over recent weeks.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who report that David Moyes is open to offers for the 27-year-old in the closing weeks of the market and the Hammers are looking to recoup the £30m they paid to Brentford for the winger back in January 2021.

Moyes has added Gianluca Scamacca and Maxwel Cornet to his forward line already during the transfer window but it would look thin should Benrahma leave, as Nikola Vlasic is also set to depart the London club before the end of the window, states the Daily Mail.

After showing such promise at Brentford, the signing of Benrahma has not lived up to expectations for West Ham. After a slow first season, many thought the Algerian international’s time had arrived after making an encouraging start to the last campaign but the winger’s performance level fell away after Christmas.

Benrahma scored 11 goals in all competitions during the 2021/22 season and after coming off the bench in West Ham’s 2-0 loss to champions Manchester City on Sunday, it could now be one of his last games for the London club.