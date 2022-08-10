Worry for Chelsea as player’s unhappiness with Thomas Tuchel emerges

Chelsea are quickly learning that following a change of ownership, retaining squad harmony is difficult, especially during a period of major transition.

The Blues, now overseen by American billionaire Todd Boehly, are currently enduring a tricky summer transfer window.

Even though the London-based club have signed five new players, including Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, it appears there is still a lot of work to be done before the window slams shut at the start of next month.

According to a recent report from the Evening Standard, there are ‘several forwards’ who are ‘unhappy’ working under Tuchel.

The Blues currently have nine attackers on their books and although most players have not been mentioned, one player who has been named as somebody who is pushing for a move is Hakim Ziyech.

The Morrocan winger is believed to prefer a switch to AC Milan but if it is going to be finalised, all parties will need to work quickly to beat the deadline.

Other attackers who may be frustrated by their standing within the club, as well as their lack of playing time, could be Armando Broja, Callum Hudson-odoi and Christian Pulisic.

All three players are far from nailed-on starters under Tuchel and that could present the German with dressing room problems.

Broja, who spent last season out on loan with Southampton, was previously expected to depart Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis, but his chances of securing a move appear to be disappearing.

Hudson-odoi is another player desperately short of game time and with his career stagnating, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the English winger request a move elsewhere.

And as for Pulisic, regarded as the face of the United States men’s national football team, the 23-year-old will know that if he is to maintain his global stardom, he will need to be in action a lot more than he has been since his £58m move from Borussia Dortmund three years ago.