Exclusive: Arsenal star has been on AC Milan’s radar for 2-3 years but “no proposals” have arrived yet

It was reported yesterday that AC Milan are in talks with Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga over a move to the San Siro but that might not be the case.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Milan are in contact with the Belgian’s entourage to try and sign the midfielder this summer but the information on the transfer stopped there.

In light of this report, Fabrizio Romano provided an exclusive update on Lokonga’s situation in his CaughtOffside column this morning, saying:

“I have no confirmation on a negotiation between AC Milan and Arsenal for Albert Sambi Lokonga, as things stand. Lokonga has always been on Paolo Maldini’s list for the last 2-3 years but so far no proposals have arrived from AC Milan, who remain in search of a midfielder. We will see what happens in the next few days.”

Lokonga arrived in London from Belgian side Anderlecht last summer in a deal worth £18m, as reported by GOAL, and went on to make 24 appearances under Mikel Arteta last season in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has a contract at the Emirates until 2026 but according to Tuttomercatoweb’s Marco Conterio, the Gunners are willing to let the Belgian leave the club.

As Romano says, the next few days will reveal a lot about this transfer situation but as of now, there are no offers on the table from AC Milan for Lokonga.