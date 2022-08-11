De Jong won’t speak to Man United and Chelsea until Barcelona fix key problem

Frenkie de Jong’s situation at Barcelona is becoming messy as Manchester United and Chelsea continually pursue the Dutch star.

United have been after the Barca midfielder all summer and it has been nearly a month since the Premier League club reached an agreement with the La Liga giants for the 25-year-old.

Man United agreed to pay Barcelona a guaranteed fee of €75m for De Jong, reported The Athletic, with add-ons worth €10m also attached to the deal.

However, according to Stretty News, De Jong has not spoken formally to either Man United or Chelsea, and he doesn’t plan on doing so until he is paid the €17m Barcelona owe him in deferred wages.

This situation could change soon, as Chelsea are reportedly closing in on De Jong; with the London club and Barca moving towards a final agreement, reports the very reliable Barcelona journalist, Gerard Romero.

This would be a big blow to Man United should the Blues beat them to the 25-year-old but Champions League football at Stamford Bridge is sure to play a big part in the Dutch star’s decision.

How Barcelona fix the deferred wages situation remains unknown as the act was performed by the Catalan club’s previous board in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chelsea could help Barca find a solution in order for the player to move to London but it is likely that more twists will come in this saga.