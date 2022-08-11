Liverpool set to offer fan favourite new long-term contract

Liverpool are ready to hand youngster Harvey Elliott a new long-term contract as a reward for the progress the 19-year-old has made over the last year.

The youngster currently has a contract with the Reds until 2026 after signing his latest deal just last year, but Jurgen Klopp and co now want to ensure that the talented winger is at Anfield for a very long time, reports the Daily Mail.

Elliott at such a young age has already become a fan favourite amongst the Anfield faithful after his performances last season. The 19-year-old started the season in Klopp’s starting 11 before picking up a nasty ankle injury against Leeds at Elland Road – just four games into the campaign – and not returning until five months later.

Elliott looks likely to get even more minutes during the current season due to injuries in the midfield area and it would not be a surprise to see the 19-year-old start against Crystal Palace next Monday.

The youngster has already made an appearance in both of Liverpool’s first two matches of the season, coming off the bench in the Community Shield and at Fulham last Saturday.

Should Elliott sign the deal this will come as great news for everyone associated with Liverpool. The winger is a supremely talented individual and looks destined to go very far in the game and the Reds look to have him for a long, long time.