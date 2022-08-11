Former Premier League star suffered minor injuries after attack outside home in July

Ajax captain Dusan Tadic was attacked outside his home in Amsterdam in July by two men wearing motorbike helmets.

The incident happened on July 24th but is only surfacing now, with De Telegraaf reporting that the incident took place shortly after the current Ajax star returned to his home after midnight on that day in July.

The report states that the Serbian was approached by two men, wearing motorcycle helmets, and he immediately knew something was wrong.

Tadic then got into a physical confrontation with the two attackers while he was trying to flee and it is said that he managed to flip up one of the assailant’s visors and hit him in the face.

The Ajax star was reportedly able to get away for the two men by fleeing to a nearby restaurant where the attackers then left the scene on a scooter.

This, however, is not the first time Tadic has been targeted and was involved in a similar situation before; when two men, again wearing helmets, came to the former Southampton player’s home under the guise of being pizza delivery men.

The 33-year-old was not home at that time, but his wife did not answer the door because of the suspicious behaviour of the two men.

It is unclear whether it is the same two men who plotted both attacks as the incidents are eerily similar.

Serbia publication Espreso states that Tadic only suffered minor injuries and torn clothes after the incident, in what was certain to be a terrifying ordeal for the Ajax star.