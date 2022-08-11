22-year-old midfielder still expected to leave Newcastle despite Jonjo Shelvey injury

Newcastle United fans will be delighted with the new spending power that they have, but a natural consequence is that some of the excellent academy on Tyneside will receive fewer opportunities.

When Matty Longstaff broke through into the first team, making 9 appearances towards the end of the 2019/20 season, it looked as if he might have a bright future with the Magpies. However he had fewer chances the following season under Steve Bruce and last season he ended up on loan at Aberdeen and then Mansfield Town in League 2.

It looks as if another loan move is on the cards this season. Geordie Boot Boys have picked up on a report from The Athletic, which claims that Newcastle United are keen to shift the younger Longstaff brother out on a temporary move. That is despite fellow central midfielder Jonjo Shelvey picking up a serious injury this weekend, which could rule him out for several months.

Longstaff’s contract is expiring next summer and the Magpies will likely want to extend his deal before loaning him out, but it seems his chances of playing Premier League football for Newcastle are relatively slim. Longstaff looks as if he will have to make his career in the lower leagues in the coming seasons, given Eddie Howe’s lack of trust in him.