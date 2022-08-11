Exclusive: Erik ten Hag has had “direct” and “positive” talks with Man United transfer target

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has held positive talks with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot after direct negotiations yesterday.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Man Utd have had contact with both Rabiot himself, and his other Veronique, who represents him.

Rabiot might not be every United fan’s cup of tea, but it seems progress is being made on this deal, even if there are still some negotiations left to do.

The France international would supposedly be keen to keep earning the €7m a year that he makes at Juventus, according to Romano, so it remains to be seen if the player will accept an offer from the Red Devils.

“At the moment the negotiation between Manchester United and Veronique Rabiot is still ongoing. Erik ten Hag had a direct call with Adrien Rabiot on Monday and it was positive, now the two parties are negotiating on the financial and project plan,” Romano said.

“Rabiot is interested in a move to the Premier League, but does not want to reduce his salary from the current €7m net per year he makes at Juve – negotiations are underway.

“As for the clubs, there is a full agreement between Man Utd and Juventus for a €17m fee plus add-ons. Talks accelerated over the weekend, but United had been considering Rabiot for weeks.”

MUFC look set to be beaten to Frenkie de Jong, and Rabiot could be a fine alternative to the Barcelona ace, with midfield surely a priority for the club as they so clearly need an upgrade on Fred and Scott McTominay.