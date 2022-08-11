Andy Halliday marks out perfect loan for Billy Gilmour as Chelsea exit looms

Touted as one of the most talented Scottish talents in generations, Billy Gilmour raised expectations through the roof when he first burst onto the scene with Chelsea’s first team. Yet ever since Thomas Tuchel came in at Chelsea, Gilmour’s trajectory has not continued along the same path.

Last year Gilmour went on loan to Norwich City, where he was often a starter under Daniel Farke and Dean Smith, but received heavy criticism from the fans at Carrow Road.

Having returned to Chelsea this summer and extended his contract, Gilmour’s role in preseason was minimal. It appears he will be moving on loan once again and speaking to Grosvenor Sport, covered by Football Scotland, Andy Halliday believes there is one move that could suit Gilmour down to the ground.

“Frank Lampard gave him his debut at Chelsea and has a lot of trust in him whilst also knowing the ability he has.”

“We’ve seen players have bad loan spells before and still come back and play really well.”

Gilmour had a hard time on loan at Norwich. Image via Michael Regan/Getty Images.

“There’s no doubt in Billy’s quality and I think there’s no better loan move to make than reuniting with Lampard at Everton.”

Certainly Gilmour is in need of a manager that inherently trusts his qualities. Lampard made his name initially at Derby County with several Chelsea loanees playing a central role. Equally, Everton are a highly-pressurised club and Gilmour cannot afford poor performances in what is shaping up to be hard season on Merseyside.

 

